Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,303.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,994.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.