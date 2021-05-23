Alphacat (ACAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $111,631.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $111,631.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00413080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00185833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.86 or 0.00745968 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

