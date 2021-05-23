Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,102. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Alteryx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.