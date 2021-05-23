Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.80. 666,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

