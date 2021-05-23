Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

