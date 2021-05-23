Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $447,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

