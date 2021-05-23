Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Illumina by 11.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,728 shares of company stock worth $8,733,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.62. 883,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.