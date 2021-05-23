Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 373,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,775. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

