Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,419 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. 9,741,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

