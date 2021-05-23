Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 180.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

