ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.