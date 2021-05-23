American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

ACC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 535,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,332. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $163,849,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

