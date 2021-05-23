Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,592 shares of company stock worth $9,975,326. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

