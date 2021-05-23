Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

