Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 10,897 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.89.

VMC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.47. 568,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.