Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $10.71 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

CVX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

