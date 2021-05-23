Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.99. The stock had a trading volume of 234,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

