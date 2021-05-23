Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 6,725 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. 2,244,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

