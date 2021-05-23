Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 325,231 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,680. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

