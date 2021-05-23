AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Buys 5,000 Shares

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,029. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00.

AMPG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.