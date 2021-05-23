Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

ADI stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.23. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $109.52 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

