Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 3,042,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,433. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.