Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $251.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gentherm by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gentherm by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 116,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

