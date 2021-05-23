Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. 77,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,800. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

