Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $472.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $307.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

LFUS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.81. 102,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.75. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $152.48 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Littelfuse by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

