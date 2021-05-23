Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 19,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

