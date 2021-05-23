Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce sales of $938.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $869.36 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 995.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

