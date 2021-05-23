Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce sales of $233.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the lowest is $228.24 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

TWOU traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 2U by 4,416.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.