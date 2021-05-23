Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 8,052,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

