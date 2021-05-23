Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $147.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the highest is $148.60 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.54 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $640.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 217.48 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

