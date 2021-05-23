Analysts Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.93. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

MMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 263,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,964. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Maximus by 250.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

