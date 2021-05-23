Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.11. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 814,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,078. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

