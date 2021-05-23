Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post $8.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.69 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 906,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.