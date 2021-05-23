Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virios Therapeutics, LLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virios Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,802.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

