Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $35.50

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIL. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.