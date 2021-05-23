Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $52.24

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. 1,776,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,952. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.