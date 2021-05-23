Analyzing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.00% 17.41% 9.52% CDK Global 57.81% -116.27% 10.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.79 $557.05 million $4.16 27.29 CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.25 $207.50 million $3.05 17.16

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats CDK Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cyberthreat protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Queue-It to deliver a cure for Covid vaccine registration. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

