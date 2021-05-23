Analyzing Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -31.15% -22.97% -10.38% Dada Nexus -29.65% -31.70% -23.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $477.22 million 8.25 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -32.96 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.79 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -13.24

Medallia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medallia and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 1 10 0 2.91 Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $40.91, suggesting a potential upside of 63.31%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.16%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

Medallia beats Dada Nexus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

