Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $12.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,841. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.