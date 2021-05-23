AntiMatter Hits One Day Volume of $586,300.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001626 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 54% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $5.37 million and $586,300.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.47 or 0.07866925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00077521 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

