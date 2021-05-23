API3 Hits Market Capitalization of $37.40 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00008355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00728470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00074245 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

