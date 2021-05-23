AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $375,384.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. AppCoins has a market cap of $14.64 million and $375,384.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 64% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00764430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,250,691 coins and its circulating supply is 245,250,690 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

