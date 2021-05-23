Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

APPN stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $82.32. 859,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,665. Appian has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

