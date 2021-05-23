Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

