Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $205.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57. Aptiv has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

