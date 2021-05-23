Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 369,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

