Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 375 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 475,479 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.