Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 64.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 746,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

