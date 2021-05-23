Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. 4,852,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,796. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

