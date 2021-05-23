Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $416.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

